Congolese striker Idris Mbombo has moved closer to re-joining Nkana after agreeing personal terms with the FAZ Super Division club.

Mbombo, who is currently on the books of Sudanese giants Al Hilal, has signed a two-year contract with Kalampa.

Nkana are now waiting to reach an agreement with Hilal before making an official announcement.

“It is true Mbombo has signed a two year contract with Nkana. We are now waiting for a release letter from Al Hilal,” a Nkana official said.

Mbombo spent the 2018 season on loan at Nkana where he netted 26 goals in all competitions before moving to Sudan.

He has previously played for Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia.

Mbombo locally featured for Zesco United and Kabwe Warriors.

