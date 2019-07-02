By Faston Mwale

The inordinate closure of the Copper belt University by the Ministry of Higher Education about three months ago raises pertinent questions about the calibre of those appointed to serve in the country’s tertiary educational sector. It is unimaginable that in this day and age, a University can be closed like a side road vegetable grocery shop. The refusal by Nkandu Luo to reopen the university let alone dialogue over the issue of the closure of the country’s second highest institution is a grave concern to the citizens. What the PF government is doing to education in this country is not only a disservice to the memory of Mr. Sata but a betrayal of the youth who rose en masse to ensure that the PF won the elections in 2011.

Thus, what Nkandu Luo and the Patriotic Front are doing to the students at CBU amounts to the worst exhibition of ungratefulness and sheer ignorance. The arrogance of the PF leadership today must be reciprocated by a landslide rejection in the 2021 general elections. Anyone who will contest on the PF ticket will be treated with the same measure of harshness that they are today meting out on the youth. Denying education to the youth is one of the worst forms of inhumanity in the modern world.

It is acknowledged worldwide that the development of countries today no longer hinges on the mineral resources underground but rather on the brain power of the citizens. That is why education in developed countries is a top priority in the creation of the necessary human social capital. No country today can develop without education. Our passionate appeal to the youths across the country is that a leadership that does not care about education is inimical to their future, such a leadership must be consigned to the waste bin of history.

As far as the history of our country is concerned, there has been no party in power that has ever committed worse ‘unspeakable’ atrocities in education like the PF. Our shared task comrades and compatriots is to rescue our education from those bent on destroying it. We make it that there is no power on earth that can stop the youths of our country acting in their collective determination from winning back their cherished right to education. The Patriotic Front government does not have the foresight nor the benefit of hindsight to carry the country forward. They have betrayed the youths big time and they must go.

In their place, the Socialist Party must take over and begin to collectively construct a society where the future of our youths shall be guaranteed and where education for all will be a must. That is why the Socialist Party will commit 20% of the resources to the education of our children. Comrade Fred M’membe, the incoming President is an all-round, foresighted and clear thinking person with a robust passion for education and progress.

A Socialist Zambia is possible with the Socialist Party. We must, however, learn that the task of building a socialist Zambia must not be subcontracted to alien forces, we must carry out the task ourselves. VIVA Socialism. May the Socialist Party live long.

The Author is the Coperbelt Spokesperson of the Socialist Party in Zambia whose 2021 Presidential Candidate for the general Election is Fred M’membe

