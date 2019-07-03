The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia has welcomed the proposal by Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Jobbiks Kalumba to print examination papers within the country.

NAQUEZ Southern Province Coordinator Mukukwa Mulyate said the proposal is progressive and government has the capacity to take up the task if well supported.

Mr. Mulyate said his Organisation supports this development as it would create the much needed employment to the citizens of Zambia as opposed to empowering such to other countries.

He said this proposal is also an austerity measure as the money will be spent locally for improvement of examination processes.

Mr. Mulyate said NAQEZ in Southern Province also supports reforms aimed at streamlining the blotted curriculum to allow learners pursue learning areas of their strength.

He said this would enhance speciality and competence resulting in quality education and as well as establish and cub sources of examination malpractices easily.

Mr. Mulyate has since requested the minister of higher education David Mabumba to consider re-opening the Copperbelt University unconditionally and engage management and student union to find the root cause of the misunderstandings as opposed to expelling some students some of whom are innocent.

