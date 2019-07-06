Police in Pemba have arrested and detained Imenda Musialeki of Fairview Extension in Monze an employee of ZANACO Bank, Monze branch for allegedly stealing K59, 000 from the Bank.
She was found walking along Monze – Livingstone road near Muzoka at a place commonly known as Nigeria.
Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo said when searched, she was found with K2, 140.
Mrs Katongo said Investigations have continued.
On July 3rd , Imenda Musialike fled after allegedly stealing K59,000 from ZANACO Monze Branch. Police had launched a manhunt for Imenda who was suspected of arson and theft of K59,000 from a Bank client using a cloned ATM card.
According to Mrs Katongo, Imenda is alleged to have stolen K 59,000 from a client and that at the time officials from the Bank were viewing CCTV footage from the information technology room to establish who could have withdrawn the money using the cloned ATM, she is alleged to have set the registry room located next to the information room on fire in a bid to destroy evidence but the fire was quickly quenched by other Bank officials.
Last month, a female Barclays employee identified as Pamela Gondwe fled after staging a heist involving US$ 400,000 and Interpol have since placed her on the International Watch List.
Women and Bemba mentioned. Fili uko tuleya
LT is now very boring … are we really serious??? It now seems to me, at least, that we are now running a government of the thieves, by the thieves and for the thieves thus these subsequent bank robberies.
The smart people of the Zambian Enterprise have been baptized by the MMD spirit of thieving which has now spilled over into these PF surrogates.
I miss my UNIP years of innocence and common decency. During those days, Somalians, Zaireans and Ma Goregore (Zimbabweans) were the only thieves we knew about.
Heaven help us all … epo mpelele.
BRM
Arrest whoever in-sighted them that they have to take whatever is in their fields. Ubomba mwibala… even her own daughter forgot about romancing, just busy nesting on cash.
Youthful women resort to robbery. Women lobby groups can’t do anything now for women, because some one they looked for as a father told them to be thieves.
Nab FIC culprits also.
Let her go
We pay our mortgage at a massive £690 per month – my fiance and i . We do NOT complain
We find money with my fiance by crook or hook.
Listen- what i am trying to say is, nabbing her means nothing. She hasn’t killed anyone.
U am not saying I condone what she did. All I am saying is $400,00 is not even the value of my house.
Do I have your attention Please?
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Mushota @2, did you forget to take your tablets today. Please continue taking them pills. Failure to that leads to such rubb*sh coming out of psyco.
I am sure Politicians in govt are just laughing at these fooooooools physically stealing money from banks…when you can steal from taxpayers and if you are caught you an attend court whilst working as you will be given time off!!
When you steal to solve your immediate problems you get caught, simple as that. Why steal such a small amount of money, she worked for a bank and could have gotten a loan elsewhere, since she had probably reached the limit with her employer.
Maybe it was the case of black dollar or worse, we will know eventually.
Mushota needs to take several seats, the fudge does everything have to do with your Fiance?
That must be one unhappy man.
She is innocent until proven guilty.
When she was caught walking between Monze and Livingstone, was she supposed to have been at work? Crime is crime is crime. Imenda Musialike is a suspect. Don’t bring in tribe here.
@Mushota
$400,000 is equal to approx. £330,000 which is more than the average value of houses in the UK. You are fake and ignorant and does not even know how to convert currencies . In Scotland, where you claim to live, most houses are below this value except in London were a minimum value of a house is £500,000.
Alibaba # 8
Be specific. Which zones are you talking. You can get a house for £350, 000 in london. All you need is to do is go further away from central london. It also depends if you are buying houses Victorian Houses or Modern Structures.
Go on rightmove.co.uk and search by zone from 1 to 8
Scotland also does gave cheaper and expensive areas. Glasgow and Edinburgh are dynamic areas.
Lock her…
#1.1 BR Mumba, “The smart people of the Zambian Enterprise have been baptized by the MMD spirit of thieving which has now spilled over into these PF surrogates.”
If you are serious then you must be a PF trib.al, if there is such a thing.