Police in Pemba have arrested and detained Imenda Musialeki of Fairview Extension in Monze an employee of ZANACO Bank, Monze branch for allegedly stealing K59, 000 from the Bank.

She was found walking along Monze – Livingstone road near Muzoka at a place commonly known as Nigeria.

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo said when searched, she was found with K2, 140.

Mrs Katongo said Investigations have continued.

On July 3rd , Imenda Musialike fled after allegedly stealing K59,000 from ZANACO Monze Branch. Police had launched a manhunt for Imenda who was suspected of arson and theft of K59,000 from a Bank client using a cloned ATM card.

According to Mrs Katongo, Imenda is alleged to have stolen K 59,000 from a client and that at the time officials from the Bank were viewing CCTV footage from the information technology room to establish who could have withdrawn the money using the cloned ATM, she is alleged to have set the registry room located next to the information room on fire in a bid to destroy evidence but the fire was quickly quenched by other Bank officials.

Last month, a female Barclays employee identified as Pamela Gondwe fled after staging a heist involving US$ 400,000 and Interpol have since placed her on the International Watch List.

