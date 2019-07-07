Green Eagles face hosts APR on Monday in a top two battle in Group C seeking a victory that will see them through to the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup quarterfinals with a game to spare at the ongoing tournament in Rwanda.

Guest side Eagles made a promising tournament debut on Saturday following a 2-0 win over Heegan of Somalia in Kigali.

That result saw Eagles take command of Group C after match-day-one on 3 points but only on goal difference ahead of second placed and 2014 CECAFA Club Cup runners-up APR.

Three-time winners APR beat Proline of Uganda 1-0 in Saturday’s second Group C match in Kigali but it took a stoppage time goal from captain Thierry Manzi deep in the 90th minute for the host side to secure the three points.

“I think it will be one of the toughest games we are going to play but the only things that is why we are here to play against the strongest team in this region,”Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi said.

“But we already have a plan in place and we are going to make sure that we fight very hard, because if we win this game, then we are through to the quarterfinals.”

Winner and runners-up in Group C will face Group D runners-up and winners respectively.

Group D comprises of three-time champions Gor Mahia of Kenya, DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo, Zanzibar side KMKM and AS Ports from Djibouti who kickoff their campaign on July 8.

