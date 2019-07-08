Jesuit Priest Father John Bangwe has died in a road accident that happened Sunday afternoon on his way to Lusaka.

Father Bangwe was the chaplain at the Copperbelt University (CBU).

He was ordained Priest in May 2017.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed that the accident happened at 15 30 Hours at Kashitu 2 area on Ndola highway.

“Involved was a driver John Bangwe aged 38 of Kitwe who was driving a Toyota Hilux registration number ALB 4668 from North to South. The accident happened when the driver failed to keep to his near side in the process went to hit into a tree on the right side of the road, Mrs Katongo said.

“He sustained injuries and died on the way to the Hospital. The body is lying in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.”

[Read 1,356 times, 1,356 reads today]