Four Shops have been burnt to ashes while the 5th one was partially burnt in a fire that started at around 12:14 hours this afternoon at Mukuba House on President Avenue.

Responding to a distress call at 12:24 hours, Ndola City Council Fire Brigade managed to quench the fire which is believed to have started from a tailoring shop saving the rest of the building from being engulfed.

However, the Ndola City Council is disappointed that a building that is housing a total of 31 shops had no fire equipment such as extinguishers and no fire certification from the Council.

Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza said the proprietor of the building has been since been summoned by the local authority.

Ms. Mwanza has advised members of the public and business houses to adhere to all requirements needed to operate business premises such as fire and health certificates.

