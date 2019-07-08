The Lusaka Magistrate Court will this Thursday deliver its ruling on whether Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela has a case to answer or not in a matter where he is accused of concealing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
In this matter Mr. Chitotela is jointly charged with Gregory Chibanga, Diris Mukange and Brut Holdings limited.
Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba was scheduled to give his ruling this morning but adjourned the case to Thursday this week because the ruling was not yet ready.
Magistrate Simusamba set the date for the ruling after the state exhausted its list of witnesses in the matter.In this matter the four suspects are represented by Lusaka Lawyers Jonas Zimba and others.
In the last court session, an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigator had admitted that there was no evidence directly linking Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela to the US$300,000 which was allegedly used to buy two properties he is accused of concealing.
The witness, Christopher Siwakwi, said this before Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba in a case Chitotela has been charged with three others for allegedly concealing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Chitotela, 47, who is also Pambashe member of Parliament, is charged with Gregory Chibanga and Brut Holdings Limited (where Chibanga is managing director) for alleged concealment of the property in the names of Diris Mukange; who is facing two counts of being in possessiona of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
In cross examination by defence lawyer Mulambo Haimbe, Mr. Siwakwi also said he did not establish the relationship between Chitotela and Mukange and that he did not verify if it is true that Mukange is related to Chibanga.
In earlier cross examination by another defence lawyer Jonas Zimba, Mr Siwakwi said he did not bring to court an estate agent identified as Jonathan Simwinga, who linked Chitotela’s wife Lilian Lufupa Chitotela to Mary Kateya Lubinga, the seller of subdivision number 148 of farm 50A in Lusaka’s Makeni area.
Mr. Siwakwi said during his investigations he never interacted with China Harbour Engineering Limited, despite the company being at the centre of the US$300, 000 it sent to Andrew and Partners, a law firm which later allegedly paid US$154,000 for Ms. Lubinga’s property.
The witness, who earlier said in his evidence-in-chief that he instituted investigations into the matter after receiving allegations that Chitotela was in possession of unexplained property acquired from bribes he was getting from local and foreign contractors, told the court that the minister is neither charged for bribery nor corruption.
Because his paymaster & partner in crime Jona Chakolwa has NOT given the go ahead!
ZAMBIA IS ROTTEN TO THE CORE, UNDER THESE P.F, GUNDWANE’S!!
Hoo it’s David Simusamba!!?
Due process rolling.
Remember, Innocent until proven guilty.
The essence of the rule of law.
Is this one of the PeP’s case in point? The FIC things.
All to play for as haters bite their tongues and Chitotela remains hopeful. Fingers crossed.
Is he a thief or a hate propaganda victim?
We will see what happens.
Innocent until proved innocent.
Has Chitotela been relived of his duties while investigations continue ??
Surely why is this man David Simusamba given such high profile cases ….everytime I hear his name my heart sinks!!
this kabolala sure don’t look 47 to me!
The truth is he has a case but for now he is untouched coz he has big wings called (ECL)to fly to the sky let the time comes when he will not be in government
This is being inept. People will start suspecting that this magistrate is waiting for instructions from state house, or he has been threatened
David Simusamba is Lazy Lungu’s go to Magistrate for such cases …am sure by now he is having dinner with Lazy Lungu, this is the guy who was presiding over Hakiande’s treason case and Never Mumba’s ZNBC case
Looks like this is going nowhere.
All the evidence is there , but nothing will be done as this could implicate lungu.
These window dressing cases are only there to dupe international donners…..
Clearly I can’t see any evidence.they just aimed to ember ass our minister.half barked investgation .acc should be disbanded.
Evil planned arrest,it was purely infighting of the highest order.among ministers.
Two many botched cases through negligence, lack of investigative and process know how and wheeler dealer maneuvers behind the scenes.
Nevertheless, this minister should have stood aside while this case was going on. ECL and his regime have no scruples about showing the finger to Zambians
The witness in chief clearly exonerated chitotela period.but the emberasement of being arrested,Nsoni atishani?
This man is guilty naimwe ba judiciary, what linkage to the loot are you talking about?
Anyway let’s see what instructions will be given after “consultations”.
Ni kawalala chabe uyu munyamata period….alile mwibala!