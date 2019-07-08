Long serving Zambia Amateur Athletics Association President Elias Mpondela has disclosed that he will leave the Association when the time is right.

Mr Mpondela who has been at the helm of ZAAA since 1998 says time for him to pass the mantle to someone else will come.

Without disclosing when that time will be, Mr Mpondela said the Association has put in place a robust succession plan.

He said there are already a lot of Zambians that are lining up to replace him.

“The time is coming, everything has time and we already have a lot of people lining up to take over,” Mr Mpondela said in an interview.

Mr Mpondela said he is very proud of the achievements he has scored in his 21 year reign at the Association.

He was speaking Monday morning during the Hot FM Breakfast Show.

[Read 326 times, 326 reads today]