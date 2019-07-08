The Road Development Agency (RDA) has started installation of solar lights at crossing points such as bridges as part of enhancing security.

RDA Director Communications and Corporate Affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu say the programme is also meant to enhance safety of motorists and security personnel at the bridge.

Mr. Ndhlovu says Luangwa Bridge is the first crossing point to be installed with eco-friendly lighting system because it is an integral part of the Great East road which links Zambia to Mozambique and Malawi.

He says the lighting has also added beauty to the bridge especially at night.

Speaking after checking on the works done in Luangwa, Mr. Ndhlovu was elated with the development which extends to the trading area saying it has given traders increased hours to conduct their business.

He said lighting of bridges will be an ongoing undertaking at crossing points once funds are availed.

Meanwhile, the Energy Forum Zambia has noted that Zambia’s energy sector has made steady progress despite the loss of about 3-hundred Mega Watts of Electricity due to reduced water levels in Lake Kariba Dam.

Forum Chairperson Johnstone Chikwanda says the country has been taught lessons regarding consequences of over dependence on hydro-electricity generation.

He observes that government has responded well by commencing efforts aimed at diversifying the energy mix.

Mr. Chikwanda adds that energy is the engine for economic growth hence the need to embrace other forms of large-Scale energy generation.

He was speaking at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa where he led a delegation of South Africans who went to update the Commission on their mining projects in Zambia.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

[Read 11 times, 11 reads today]