South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has apologized to Zambia for any offence caused by his tweet.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji and Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia took a moment to discuss and enlighten South Africa’s Mboweni about strides Zambia has recently made in the aviation sector.

According to a statement released to the media by Inutu Mwanza, the First Secretary fro Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa Ethiopia, Mr Malanji stated that Zambia has made critical investments in national airports in Lusaka, Ndola and Livingstone in excess of $1billion.

He said Zambia’s international traffic has also grown tremendously with numerous daily flights from Dubai, South Africa, Addis Ababa and Nairobi.

He also stated that plans are afoot and reached advanced stage to reintroduce a national carrier.

This was done during the sideline meeting at the 12th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Assembly of Heads if State in Nihamey Niger.

Mboweni made a tweet that caused wide offence.

“I recall the days when this airport was populated by the Zambia Airways fleet. There is none now. Zambia Airways does not exist anymore. Reality check. But I am on Rwanda Air. A small African country doing big things.”

Mbwoeni has since apologised for the tweet.

