Young Green Eagles drew first blood on Tuesday afternoon in their 2019 FAZ Super Division first leg promotion playoff match following a 1-0 home win over Kansanshi Dynamos.

The match at Khosa Stadium in Kafue was decided late in the second half through an Adamson Mulao stoppage time goal to hand Young Green Eagles the three points in the first leg.

It was a massive relief for Eagles after the playoff was delayed for three days due to an appeal by Yeta FC who were disputing the docking points for using two ineligible players against the former mdi-way through the 2019 FAZ Division One Zone 4 season.

The FAZ Player Status Committee upheld its verdict paving way for Young Green Eagles to finally get on with the business of trying to secure one of the two promotion places up for grabs.

Kansanshi will host the Kafue side in the last leg this Sunday, July 14 in Solwezi hoping to overturn the result and finally make a long-awaited FAZ Super Division debut after stumbling on the final mile in the recent seasons.

Meanwhile, in the other playoff, Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy head to Lusaka to face National Assembly on July 13 enjoying a 1-0 home lead recorded on July 6 at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe.

