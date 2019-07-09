Patriotic Front (PF) Kasama District Youth Vice Chairperson Aaron Zimba has refuted claims circulating on social media that he will challenge incumbent Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa for the parliamentary seat in the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Zimba who is also Mulilansolo Ward Councilor in Kasama Central Constituency said he has no intentions to challenge the incumbent and does not want to contest the parliamentary seat in 2021.

Mr. Zimba told ZANIS in an interview that it is unfortunate that people are circulating false information concerning his political ambitions without verifying facts with him.

He said his preoccupation is only to work with the people in this ward to foster development in their various communities.

He has however thanked people for the rumors that he is wants to stand as a Member of Parliament adding that it is an indication that people have confidence in him as a leader.

And Mr. Zimba has pledged to work with Kelvin Sampa in taking development to the people in his ward and the district as a whole.

Meanwhile Mr. Zimba has congratulated Mr. Sampa for his appointment as PF National Youth Chairperson.

He added that it is exciting to see a PF member from the Province being appointed to lead the youths in the country.

Mr. Zimba has pledged to support Mr. Sampa as he executes his duties in his new office.

[Read 17 times, 17 reads today]