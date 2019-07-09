A truck driver and one passenger have died on the spot while one passenger is nursing wounds after their vehicle hit a cow, along Great East road in Petauke district in Eastern Province.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Lackson Sakala told journalists in Chipata that the driver of the Volvo truck and trailer, registration number ALV 1063 lost control of the vehicle and overturned after hitting into the cow, about 7 kilometres east of Petauke.

Mr Sakala said the driver of Kavulumungu bargain centre and one passenger who were both trapped in the cabin of the truck died on the spot.

He named the deceased driver as Simon Mwanza 49 of Garden compound in Lusaka and the passenger as Jeremiah Hapwili of Nyamtuma village from Chieftainess Nyanje’s chiefdom in Sinda district.

Mr Sakala said another passenger, Felima Phiri 39, escaped with injuries and has been admitted to Petauke district hospital.

The Police Commissioner further disclosed that the truck was laden with bags of maize that have been damaged extensively.

