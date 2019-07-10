The Milenge Local Court has granted divorce to a woman for excessive alcohol intake and using abusive language on the husband.

Before Local Court magistrate Heaven Chimpandu, was Grace Kasongo of Talayi village in Chief Sokontwe’s chiefdom who was accused of insulting the husband whenever she gets drunk.

ZANIS reports that the husband, Chilufya Chimpeta 42, of Ellena Musonda village in the same chiefdom asked the court to divorce them saying he has been embarrassing him in the community and asked that their twelve year old marriage be dissolved.

Magistrate Chimpandu in granting divorce ordered the complainant to build a house for the ex-wife in six months’ time and give her K 4, 000.00 as compensation.

The Magistrate Chimpandu further ordered the husband to be giving the woman K200.00 every month as support to their two children who will remain in the custody of the woman.

