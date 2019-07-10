Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Country Representative George Okech said the impact of climate change will cost Zambia about 0.4 % of the country’s annual economic growth.

Dr Okech explained that without action, rainfall variability could lead to loss of 0.9% of GDP over the next 10 years.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Okech further explained that in responding to climate change impact on livelihoods and food security, most developing countries in Zambia have made progress by developing National Adaptation Programmes of Action ( NAP).

Dr Okech said this during the closing workshop for the Integrating the Agriculture Sector into the National Adaptation Plan Project in Chisamba yesterday.

The FAO Country Representative added that agriculture and food systems are partly responsible for increased temperatures and also fundamental part of the solutions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

And Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo said government remains committed in ensuring climate smart policies.

Mr Zyambo pointed out that government is doing this through the promotion and implementation of climate smart agricultural practices amongst the farmers.

He said this in a speech read for him by Ministry of Agriculture – Director of Agriculture, Peter Lungu.

Mr Zyambo said government is encouraging multi sectoral approach under the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

He has since implored key stakeholders to take advantage of the mechanisms to consolidate and synergise approaches in fighting climate change.

Mr Zyambo encouraged participants to share lessons and experiences by mainstreaming them in their daily roles and responsibilities.

In the 2018-2019 agricultural season, parts of Southern, Central and Western Provinces experienced reduced rainfall which resulted in decreased crop production.

The workshops drew participants from agricultural experts, academia and officials from government line ministries

[Read 28 times, 28 reads today]