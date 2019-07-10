The Lusaka Magistrate Court has conducted a circuit session on Lusaka premises where nine fully furnished houses deemed to be proceeds of crime are constructed.

The houses in question, situated in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill Area, allegedly belong to former Zambia Airforce -ZAF- Commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese.

Lusaka Magistrate Nsenge Chanda led a procession to view the houses on the scene.

State Prosecutors and defence lawyers were also present at the scene.

This is in a matter where former ZAF Commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese and his co-accused are charged of Abuse of Authority of Office and Concealing Properties Deemed To be Proceeds of Crime.

Lieutenant General Chimese’s co-accused are his wife Sharon and Lusaka’s Chita Lodge Proprietor James Chungu.

By Hannock Kasama

ZNBC

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]