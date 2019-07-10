National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili has maintained that his party will support the United Party for National Development (UPND) in the 30th July Katuba Parliamentary by election.

Mr. Kambwili said although the UPND has chosen to field a candidate in Lubwa Ward in Kitwe, the NDC will support them in Katuba because they held the seat.

He said despite having agreed in a recent meeting that UPND supports the NDC in Kitwe, they have resolved to field a candidate in Kitwe and the NDC is disappointed with the stance taken by their partners.

Mr. Kambwili said it will not look good for Alliance partners to start fighting each other in a by election when they are supposed to support each other.

He said he expected the spirit that started in Roan to continue and is disappointed that the UPND has chosen to betray the agreement.

And Lusaka Province Patriotic Front (PF) secretary Kennedy Kamba has said that Chishimba Kambwili was warned that his newly found “marriage of convenience” with the United Party for National Development (UPND) would not work but signs are now visible that they are not going anywhere.

Mr Kamba was commenting on the differences between the NDC and the UPND over the fielding of candidates in the forthcoming elections.

He attributed the failure by the opposition alliance to Mr Kambwili and UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s egos and insatiable appetite for leadership. Mr Kamba said while Mr Kambwili was bragging about his association with the UPND, the writing was visibly on the wall and that the reality had finally dawned on the two political parties that they were not going anywhere.

“Mr Kambwili and Mr Hichilema are birds of the same feather. They are both preoccupied with removing President Edgar Lungu from power so that they can lead this country. Therefore, neither of them is willing to be led by the other and we saw it coming,” Mr Kamba said.

“When the PF said it was not spending sleepless nights over the so-called Opposition Alliance, we meant just that because we knew they would soon start fighting over whose decisions must be superior in the alliance,” Mr Kamba added.

