Green Eagles have qualified to the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup quarterfinals following a 2-1 win over Proline of Uganda today in their final Group C match in Rwanda.

A Kennedy Musonda brace in the both halves propelled the guest side to the last eight of the tournament Rwanda is hosting from July 6-21.

Musonda struck in the 13th and 52nd minutes to see Eagles rebound from Monday’s 1-0 loss to hosts APR in Kigali that handed Aggrey Chiyangi’s side their only defeat of the tournament.

Hakim Kiwanuka scored Proline’s consolation goal in the 54th minute.

Eagles finish Group C on 6 points tied with leaders and hosts APR who head into their final game today seeking to finish on 9 points against last placed and winless Heegan of Somalia.

Meanwhile, Eagles will know their quarterfinal opponents this Sunday when Group D is determined.

Gor Mahia of Kenya leads Group D on 6 points, three ahead of DR Congo side Maniema Union and AS Du Port of Djibouti who also have 3 points.

Gor face last placed KMKM of Zanzibar this Sunday in a match they must win to seal top spot and book a projected quarterfinal date against Eagles.

Winner and runner-up from Group C will play runner-up and winner from Group D in the respectively in the quarterfinals on July 17.

