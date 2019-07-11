Forest Rangers coach Perry Mutapa is backing Chipolopolo attacker Austin Muwowo to make an impact at Orlando Pirates.

Muwowo joined Pirates this week on a permanent move from Nkana after spending the last two seasons on loan at Forest from the 12-time Zambian champions.

“He is a quality player. I know there were lot of other teams that were after his services, but I believe he made a good decision to join Orlando Pirates,” Mutapa told Kickoff.

“I played there before, it’s a very good league. He has joined a club with a star on top of the badge, which means he has joined one of the biggest clubs in Africa,” said Mutapa.

“He is young and this is a great stepping stone for a move to Europe.”

Muwowo scored 10 league goals for Forest in the 2019 season and later made his Chipolopolo debut at the 2019 COSAFA Cup last month where he scored one goal en route to Zambia’s victory at the tournament on June 8 in a 1-0 final win over Botswana in Durban

He will be the third Zambian on Pirates’ roaster together with striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga.

