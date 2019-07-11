President Edgar Lungu yesterday officiated at the first ever Zambia Correctional Service pass out of 941 recruits at Nyango training Center in Kaoma District.

President Edgar Lungu said the pass out is a major stride in the transformation of the correctional services and sustainable national development in the country.

He explained that the correctional service now offers entrepreneurship training skills for inmates especially the youths, mothers and children in prisons and the welfare of inmates.

The President said the Nyango Correctional Service Training Center is now a permanent institution in Kaoma District and country at large.

Meanwhile Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Dr. Chisela Chileshe thanked President Edgar Lungu for showing love for the service by gracing the pass out parade and the construction of two correctional facilities in Mwembeshi area.

And Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo said the ministry will continue investing in infrastructure development at Nyango Correctional Training Center.

Mr. Kampyongo pointed to the recruits to be agents of change for a conducive environment for correction in prisons.

Meanwhile President Lungu also officiated at the Nyango Health Clinic which was constructed at a cost of 130 Million Kwacha in Mangango Area of Kaoma District.

President Lungu who was accompanied by Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya expressed happiness at the strides made in the provision of health services to all.

Nyango Health Clinic Mother and Child in Charge Norah Nawa disclosed that the second primary clinic has a catchment area of more than 2500 people.

Ms. Nawa however called on government to beef up staffing levels at the health facility in order to make dispensation of health services better.

