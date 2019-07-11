Luapula Province Minister, Nickson Chilangwa has said that the Province is geared to host Republican President Edgar Lungu who is scheduled to commission Mansa Sugar which is situated in Chembe constituency, this saturday.

Mr Chilangwa has described Mansa Sugar as a landmark project which has created a lot of employment for the residents of Luapula Province, adding that the ammount of investment that had gone into the project was unprecedented for Luapula Province.

“Mansa Sugar is situated in Chembe and is one of the biggest industries that Luapula Province has ever seen. The ammount of money that has been pumped into that project as well as the number of people that have been employed there is unprecedented for this Province, ” he said.

“0ver 1000 people have gotten direct and indirect jobs from this project which is way more than Mansa batteries ever provided,” he added.

Mr Chilangwa announced that President Lungu would commission the plant on Saturday the 13th of July 2019 and invited residents of Mansa district to turn up in large numbers to witness the landmark event which was about to change the lives of the people in the province for the better.

President Lungu will be in Mansa district on a two day working visit were he is expected to inspect developmental projects such as the Mini hospital in Bahati among other projects.

