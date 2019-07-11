Zambia-born, Sydney-based rapper Sampa the Great has announced her debut album. The Return is out September 13 via Ninja Tune. It features the single “OMG,” which arrives with a new video. The video was directed by Sanjay De Silva and shot between South Africa and Botswana, where Sampa was raised. Watch below.

“I got to do something that I’ve never done before,” Sampa said in a statement. “Which is to have my parents in one of my music videos. This is the first time they have been involved in my music at this level and it was important for me to express accepting and flexing my culture with the two people who know me most!”

“I personally feel that people on the continent have a duty to our family in the diaspora, to re-teach our culture, language, spirituality, ways and return our peeps to ourselves,” Sampa added. “To me ‘OMG’ sounds like the songs we heard in our childhood. It’s broadly about flexing your culture! Loving where you’re from and even being shocked at the realization of not knowing how dope it is to be ‘who you are.”

The Return follows Sampa the Great’s 2017 mixtape Birds and the BEE9, which won the Australian Music Prize. It features contributions from Jonwayne, Ecca Vandal, the London jazz collective Steam Down, MsM, Andrei Eremin, Silentjay, Kwes Darko, Clever Austin, Blue Lab Beats, and Syreniscreamy. The album also includes Sampa’s recently shared song “Final Form.”

