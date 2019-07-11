Transparency International Zambia has welcomed the decision taken by Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko to take leave from his position to facilitate investigations into allegations of money laundering levelled against him.

TIZ President Reuben Lifuka said the decision comes at a time when some people in public service who under investigations lack the moral conscience to do the right thing and step aside to pave way for investigations into similar matters.

Mr. Lifuka said this good corporate governance practice hailed by the Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba should apply right across the length and breadth of the public service.

He has urged all those undergoing investigations in the public service for similar offences to emulate Mr. Zindaba Soko’s example.

Mr. Soko has requested for leave to pave way for investigations in a matter where he is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Commission for alleged money laundering.

