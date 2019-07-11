The Victoria Falls has recorded the lowest water levels as of this month compared to previous years.

Victoria Falls World Heritage Site Manager John Zulu has attributed the early reduction of water to reduced amounts of rain fall during the last rainy season.

Mr. Zulu said the rocks at the falls usually become exposed in October and November when the water levels reduce, but this year the rocks are already showing.

He however said the Victoria Falls remains admirable throughout the year.

Mr. Zulu said the geological formation of the heritage site is captivating and that the low water levels also allow for activities such as white water rafting and walking on the lip of the falls.

And Mr. Zulu has noted that the number of people visiting the Victoria Falls slightly increased from January to June this year as compared to the same period last year.

He said about 80000 local and international tourists visited the Falls this year in the first six months while the same period last year recorded 75000 visitors.

