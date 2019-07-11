Government says it has not sold Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- to Chinese owned Non-Ferrous Mining Company -CNFC- as is being alleged by some sections of the media.

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says such allegations are meant to create unnecessary acrimony in the Country.

Mr. Musukwa says companies which have expressed interest to take over KCM are undertaking a technical assessment of operations at the mine.

He has told ZNBC News in Kitwe in a telephone interview that all the companies are doing due diligence at the mine.

The minister further said government has allowed all the companies that have expressed interest in the mine to go and have a look at the operations before making an offer to government.

