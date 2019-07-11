The Zambian Government has issued a travel advisory for Zambians wishing to travel and those already in Nigeria and introduced a new risk indicator in order to communicate more clearly to Zambians the risks of kidnapping and hostage taking by criminals and terrorist actors in that country.

In Its travel advisory for Nigeria, government indicated that the security situation in the Northeast of the country has continued to deteriorate due to escalating terrorist attacks by terrorist groups, especially Boko Haram.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said given the significant number of Zambian citizens that travel to Nigeria, it has found it prudent to alert members of the public to take caution and should need arise for them to travel to that country.

Zambians have been advised against however that most attacks occur in the Northeast, particularly in Borno and Yobe States where terrorist threat is high as there have been frequent attacks in the recent past and Zambians have been advised against travelling to these states.

Ministry spokesperson Nephas Chifuta said should it become absolutely necessary to travel Zambians must avoid places where crowds gather, including political meetings, religious gatherings, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, transport husband camps for displaced people.

Mr. Chifuta said Terrorist attacks tend to be indiscriminate and places frequented by tourists could be targeted.

He advised that Zambian nationals working in Northern Nigeria should make sure that their employers provide an adequate level of security where they live and work and should constantly review security arrangements and familiarise themselves with the same.

Mr. Chifuta also advised that Zambians should follow news reports and developments and seek Consular support from the Zambia High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria.

