Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya on Friday had an interview with The Guardian, a British daily newspaper where she dispelled media reports that the Zambian Government had sold Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to the Chinese.

And the Minister also took time to tour the British Broadcasting Corporation(BBC) and was later interviewed by BBC Focus on Africa TV and Radio where she firmly said that the Zambian Government condemns attacks on the media and called on Zambian media institutions to operate professionally as they had a duty to the masses.

According to a statement released to the media by During an interview with Rob Davis of The Guardian, Hon Siliya clarified that the relationship between the Zambian Government and KCM is not desirous and Government’s ultimate goal is to look for a new partner that shares the vision of the country, a partner who wants to share the proceeds of the investment as mines were asset belonging to the people of Zambia.

“In Business you reach a point where there is loss of trust and you can’t move forward anymore. We want this matter between ZCCM- IH and KCM to be resolved so that we find another partner. We have received a lot of interests from Turkish, Russian and Chinese companies who have been visiting the mines as part of their due diligence,” she said

And at the BBC the Minister said diverse views through the Media was welcome in Zambia and encouraged all public media to give coverage to everyone.

Hon. Siliya who is also Information and Broadcasting Minister said it is always unfortunate to hear that Journalists do not feel safe to cover events. she also said female journalists should be the first ones to feel safe in Zambia because Zambia is a peaceful country.

She said Zambia recognises the importance that Journalists play in a democracy,

“My word of encouragement to the media has always been, be Journalists, be professional, do not fall in a trap of been seen as unprofessional,” she said.

Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Honourable Joseph Malanji and Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Honourable Dora Siliya were in the United Kingdom to attend the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs meeting and the Global Media Freedom Conference respectively.

This is statement was released to the media by Mrs Abigail Chaponda, the First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in the United Kingdom.

