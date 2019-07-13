Kansanshi Dynamos are positive ahead of Sunday’s home final leg 2019 FAZ Super Division playoff decider against Young Green Eagles at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

Young Eagles lead 1-0 from the first leg played at Khosa Stadium in Kafue on July 9.

Kansanshi captain Mutale Mutale said his team will overturn the 1-0 deficit and earn their debut promotion to the Super Division.

“I think we are ready for the match. We are looking forward to playing against our opponents tomorrow. Unlike the first game, we now have an idea about them and they have an idea about us,” Mutale said.

The midfielder believes home ground advantage will count as Kansanshi host Eagles.

“Our home record gives us encouragement going into this game. Our home ground has been helpful given that our supporters have been rallying us behind. Just an appeal to the supporters and the entire community to come and support us as we create history tomorrow God willing,” Mutale said.

Mutale said the Solwezi side will overcome the pressure that comes with playing in front of home supporters.

“The pressure is always there but I don’t think we are a team that cracks under pressure. This is the chance we have to make it to the Premier League. We are hoping to turn the tables in tomorrow’s game,” he said.

Kansanshi and Young Green Eagles are both seeking a maiden Super Division appearance.

