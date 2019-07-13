Midfielders Larry Bwalya and Kelvin Mubanga have received late call-ups for the 2020 CHAN qualifiers training camp that resumes in Lusaka this Sunday.

Bwalya and Mubanga of Power Dynamos and Nkana respectively were conspicuously missing from the provisional 25-member team unveiled a fortnight ago for the second round qualifying match against Botswana at the month-end.

Mubanga returns to the fold after he was dropped from the 2019 COSAFA Cup team due to a reported injury.

Bwalya returns to the team for the first time since the 2018 COSAFA Cup in Polokwane where Zambia finished second thirteen months ago.

The duo’s return certainly adds some quality in depth to the CHAN teams’ midfield that was evidently missing during the 2019 COSAFA Cup at the tournament Chipolopolo won after beating Botswana 1-0 in the final on June 8 in Durban.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo enter the second week of CHAN qualifier preparations on July 14 in Lusaka ahead of the July 26 away and August 3 home leg qualifying dates against Botswana.

