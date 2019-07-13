The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has called on all members of the Party, particularly all structures of the Party in Lusaka, under the Provincial leadership to go on the ground and find the assailants that attacked Justice Minister and Kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda and hand them over to the Police.
In a statement released to the media and signed by Party Secretary General Davies Mwila, the party said that attack was cowardly and shameful, and the party will work with the Police to pursue the perpetrators with the urgency this deserves.
Mr Mwila also took a swipe at the media for what he described issuing out reports garnished with an extra embellishment of wild claims with absolutely no corroboration, and warned that such sensationalism has the potential to fuel further violence.
Below is the full statement
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
13th July 2019
STATEMENT BY PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL HON DAVIES MWILA CONDEMNING THE ASSAULT BY UNKNOWN ASSAILANTS ON HON. GIVEN LUBINDA (MCC) MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR KABWATA CONSTITUENCY AND MINISTER OF JUSTICE.
1.INTRODUCTION
We are appalled by yesterday afternoon’s reported assault by unknown assailants of Member of the Patriotic Front Central Committee Hon. Given Lubinda, who is also Minister of Justice and Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency.
The attack was cowardly and the fact that it took place in the course of Hon Lubinda’s duty of serving his constituents during his tour of Kabwata Market made it even more reprehensible.
2.A CALL TO THE POLICE SERVICE
We are gratified that the police have already issued a statement confirming that they have launched investigations into the matter. However, we call on them to intensify their thorough investigations in order for them to bring the dastardly perpetrators to book.
3.A CALL TO OUR PARTY MEMBERS IN KABWATA CONSTITUENCY
This cowardly act is shameful and we will work with the Police to pursue the perpetrators with the urgency this deserves. Let me state here that *Section Section 31 Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) provides for arrest by private persons.*
In this regard, I am directing ALL members of the Party, ALL structures of the Party in Lusaka, under the Provincial leadership to go on the ground and find the assailants and hand them over to the Police.
As our Party President and Head of State His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu recently exhorted:
“We took over government without using violence. We are a peaceful party. No one…none of our youths must be allowed to commit violence…”
In line with our President’s directive which is in tandem with the Patriotic Front’s core value of encouraging responsible law abiding citizenship, we once again call upon all members of Kabwata Constituency and anywhere else who may have relevant information, to step forward and share it with the police.
Meanwhile, all members in the constituency are encouraged to continue being steadfast and disciplined while the authorities conduct their investigations.
4.A CALL TO THE MEDIA TO RESIST ANY CRAVING TO INDULGE IN HEAR SAY JOURNALISM
Patriotic Front values the noble profession of Journalism. We appreciate the importance of the media as key development partners, whose purpose is to serve the citizens—all the citizens—of a democratic Zambia, by informing them and by also holding all duty bearers accountable.
However, their key role also comes with the critical responsibility to report facts; not to propagate the kind of hearsay and speculation that characterized some “reports” on Hon Lubinda’s assault.
It is unfortunate that on this particular story, some sections of the media ran opinionated commentaries, disguised as “reports”.
While it is a fact that Hon. Lubinda reported the assault to the police, some of these “reports” were garnished with an extra embellishment of wild claims with absolutely no corroboration. Such sensationalism has the potential to fuel further violence.
We accordingly urge our media friends to resist the craving to embroider their reporting with personal views informed by unsubstantiated hearsay and partisan interests.
5.CONCLUSION
As Pope John Paul II once said:
Social justice cannot be attained by violence. Violence kills what it intends to create.
No matter which political party we belong to, what sector we represent or what tribe we come from and no matter what our socio-economic status is; Violence is our common enemy.
Therefore, the people who attacked Hon Given Lubinda are not only enemies of Patriotic Front, but more significantly, they are the enemies of peace; and therefore the enemies of ALL Zambians.
May the Law take its course and may Justice prevail.
Thank you
Hon Davies Mwila
Patriotic Front Secretary General
This is the lawless Zambia u hv created. Now enjoy your stay in it. It’s your house and you will live in it.
Next its you Mr. Mwila. It is you and your friends who have created this monster. Now that you hsve been starving it, it is turning against you and biting you. Mulimbe!
Davis Mwila should be arrested by now….
What is this we are reading???
Give people intraparty democracy not intraparty violence.
That ain’t cool.
Great sense as usual from JourneyMan but sho will listen in the PF?
Well when Sampa was kidnapped by cadres you covered it up now a minister has been clobbered…its a shame no one recorded it on phone…its just a matter of time till one minster is clobbered senseless
I’m actually seeing evidence of ungovernability in Zambia. How many members of youth criminal gangs hv been picked up in Kitwe only to be replaced by new ones? This is the path that most African countries that hv descended into near collapse and chaos started with. Mugabe started with Ndebeles. The turn of the Shonas soon came and by that time the country was dwn on its knees.
Sosoliso:Is it a party matter or a government matter? Who’s in charge of law enforcement in Zambia? Is it the PF or the Zambian govt? I think we no longer live in the Republic of Zambia but a republic of PF. Why’s the Secretary-General of the PF talking and not the Minister of Home Affairs of the Republic of Zambia?
Which enemies of Zambians? The only real enemies Zambia has are PF and its greedy, corrupt leadership. These are the sparks of revolution. Mukose olo mutembenuke.
This is the start even if you arrest them, another one will be clobbered again as you have taken the people for granted ..you have sold all public assets to foreigners and pocketed everything. Let them pass those NDF proposals can they will see if some of these MPs will even tour in 2021.
People are tired of being cheated. Now, that election are drawing nearer that is when you come out of hibernation. You do not know what electorates go through for you to be voted for. Electorates have bottled up their anger for a long time. They are only recognized when you want something from them. That is why it is important to sign a pact with the electorates. If one fails to deliver what is in social contract, the best is to create space for others. People will not perpetually be cheated. They will resort to ways which will not be in the interest of the nation. Failure to deliver in constituencies, is corruption on it’s own. You are better off telling people the truth, than cheating them.
Mbaluso: Social contracts are never signed. They’re implied contracts btwn the governed and the governors. It’s up to the governors to weigh themselves up and ask if they’re up to the task. The governed surrender part of their freedom, income and sovereignity to the state and the state agrees to perform certain functions for the good of all. Basically the functions are public goods, also known as political goods suchnas security, public health, municipal services, defence and protection of human rights etc.
is it true that he went with a boxer to the police? question!!!!!!
LT save us from your obsessed fixation that Davis Mwila is honourable, let him feed the ‘Ililomba’ PF created as starving it will turn against them. Yesterday Given Lubinda was given a rough introductory welcome, tomorrow Davis Mwila will get a thorough beating from his PF cadres. That’s the name of the game.
When pf tjugs beat up opposition LUNGU-pf is mute.
This is best treatment for a PF minister
You created monster that will swallow you
Sata and membe created this pf
I love the outbreak of patriotism by bloggers. Situation is not hopeless.
No bane this is lawlessness, you have already reported to zabwino palibe, let them do what we pay them for, if we are not careful, we are creating a GESTAPO state, ppeople have already started snitching on people they don’t like by falsely accusing them.
BOTTOM LINE IS WITH RESPECT YOU HAVE EMBOLDENED THESE CADERS TO A POINT WHERE THEY ARE ABOVE THE LAW EVEN THE POLICE DON’T WANT TO INTERVENE LEAST THEY GET THE SHORT END OF THE STICK. THEY CLOBBERED MILES SAMPA A MAYOR IN THE CAPITAL AND YOU KEPT SILENT SO WHY ARE U SURPRISED THAT THEY HAVE THE COURAGE TO BEAT UP A MINISTERS? IT’S NOT THE FEW THAT BEAT UP THE MINISTER THAT NEED TO BE STOPPED IT’S EVERY CADER FROM ALL POLITICAL PARTIES REMIND THEM THAT THEY ARE JUST ORDINARY CITIZENS AND HAVE NO RIGHT TO MISBEHAVE. LET THEM GET JOBS AND STOP HARASSING HARDWORKING CITIZENS PUT THEM IN THEIR PLACE EVEN IF THEY ARE YOUR MEMBERS. THE POLICE CAN’T CONTROL CADERS BECAUSE YOU SAME LEADERS FIRE THEM FOR THE SAME.
Shame on that Guy ,Why beating your leader?
And even hh enjoys when his cardres beat up innocent people
We have a leadership crises
Lungu and hh must be banned
Leave HH out of this!
HH Party is also violent party.
Is hh a pharaoh. What so special with someone that destroyed Zambian industry base in collision wih mmd and took money to Panama.
Did you hear him convey condolences for someone struck by lightening in sesheke campaigns.
. Did you hear condemn or feel sorry for namwala victims of ethics cleansing.
Keep him as your life party president not a president of republic of Zambia
HH and lungu must be banned
Am a non partisan political consultant
It is good that their own are feeling the bite.