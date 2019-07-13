The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has called on all members of the Party, particularly all structures of the Party in Lusaka, under the Provincial leadership to go on the ground and find the assailants that attacked Justice Minister and Kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda and hand them over to the Police.

In a statement released to the media and signed by Party Secretary General Davies Mwila, the party said that attack was cowardly and shameful, and the party will work with the Police to pursue the perpetrators with the urgency this deserves.

Mr Mwila also took a swipe at the media for what he described issuing out reports garnished with an extra embellishment of wild claims with absolutely no corroboration, and warned that such sensationalism has the potential to fuel further violence.

Below is the full statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

13th July 2019

STATEMENT BY PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL HON DAVIES MWILA CONDEMNING THE ASSAULT BY UNKNOWN ASSAILANTS ON HON. GIVEN LUBINDA (MCC) MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR KABWATA CONSTITUENCY AND MINISTER OF JUSTICE.

1.INTRODUCTION

We are appalled by yesterday afternoon’s reported assault by unknown assailants of Member of the Patriotic Front Central Committee Hon. Given Lubinda, who is also Minister of Justice and Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency.

The attack was cowardly and the fact that it took place in the course of Hon Lubinda’s duty of serving his constituents during his tour of Kabwata Market made it even more reprehensible.

2.A CALL TO THE POLICE SERVICE

We are gratified that the police have already issued a statement confirming that they have launched investigations into the matter. However, we call on them to intensify their thorough investigations in order for them to bring the dastardly perpetrators to book.

3.A CALL TO OUR PARTY MEMBERS IN KABWATA CONSTITUENCY

This cowardly act is shameful and we will work with the Police to pursue the perpetrators with the urgency this deserves. Let me state here that *Section Section 31 Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) provides for arrest by private persons.*

In this regard, I am directing ALL members of the Party, ALL structures of the Party in Lusaka, under the Provincial leadership to go on the ground and find the assailants and hand them over to the Police.

As our Party President and Head of State His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu recently exhorted:

“We took over government without using violence. We are a peaceful party. No one…none of our youths must be allowed to commit violence…”

In line with our President’s directive which is in tandem with the Patriotic Front’s core value of encouraging responsible law abiding citizenship, we once again call upon all members of Kabwata Constituency and anywhere else who may have relevant information, to step forward and share it with the police.

Meanwhile, all members in the constituency are encouraged to continue being steadfast and disciplined while the authorities conduct their investigations.

4.A CALL TO THE MEDIA TO RESIST ANY CRAVING TO INDULGE IN HEAR SAY JOURNALISM

Patriotic Front values the noble profession of Journalism. We appreciate the importance of the media as key development partners, whose purpose is to serve the citizens—all the citizens—of a democratic Zambia, by informing them and by also holding all duty bearers accountable.

However, their key role also comes with the critical responsibility to report facts; not to propagate the kind of hearsay and speculation that characterized some “reports” on Hon Lubinda’s assault.

It is unfortunate that on this particular story, some sections of the media ran opinionated commentaries, disguised as “reports”.

While it is a fact that Hon. Lubinda reported the assault to the police, some of these “reports” were garnished with an extra embellishment of wild claims with absolutely no corroboration. Such sensationalism has the potential to fuel further violence.

We accordingly urge our media friends to resist the craving to embroider their reporting with personal views informed by unsubstantiated hearsay and partisan interests.

5.CONCLUSION

As Pope John Paul II once said:

Social justice cannot be attained by violence. Violence kills what it intends to create.

No matter which political party we belong to, what sector we represent or what tribe we come from and no matter what our socio-economic status is; Violence is our common enemy.

Therefore, the people who attacked Hon Given Lubinda are not only enemies of Patriotic Front, but more significantly, they are the enemies of peace; and therefore the enemies of ALL Zambians.

May the Law take its course and may Justice prevail.

Thank you

Hon Davies Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General

