Gor Mahia of Kenya head into Wednesdays 2019 CECAFA Club Cup quarterfinal date against Green Eagles with a 100 percent run at the ongoing tournament in Rwanda.

The Kenya giants beat KMKM of Zanzibar 1-0 in Gisenyi on Sunday to confirm they finished top of Group D on maximum 9 points.

Eric Ombija scored an 87th minute goal to confirm Gor Mahia’s final standing.

Eagles earned their quarterfinal date against Group D winners after finishing second in Group C on 67 points, three behind host APR last week.

This will be Eagles and Gor Mahia’s debut international meeting.

