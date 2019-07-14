Kansanshi Dynamos have finally ended their elusive battle for FAZ Super Division football after beating Young Green Eagles on post-match penalties in Solwezi on Sunday.

Royd Alphonso’s stoppage time goal in the 93rd minute saw Kansanshi level the 2019 FAZ Super Division promotion playoff tie 1-1 on aggregate after losing 1-0 away in Kafue on July 9.

Kansanshi subsequently won the promotion playoff tie 5-4 on post-match penalties to seal their FAZ Super Division debut for the 2019/2020 season.

They join Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy who secured their promotion spot on Saturday July 13 with a 2-0 away win over National Assembly at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka to qualify 3-0 on aggregate.

