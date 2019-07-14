Today’s Scripture

For they did not gain possession of the land by their own sword, nor did their own arm save them; but it was Your right hand, Your arm, and the light of Your countenance, because You favored them.”

(Psalm 44:3, NKJV)

The Gracious Hand of God

Have you ever thought about the fact that the victories you saw in your past weren’t just your own doing? When you made it through a difficult time, when you received an unexpected break, when things turned around for no reason, it was because God favored you. You wouldn’t be where you are if the gracious hand of God was not on your life!

Now you may not have as much education as somebody else. But that’s okay. You have an advantage. You have this favor factor. Maybe you don’t come from the most influential family. That’s all right. God’s favor can take you where you cannot go on your own. Deep down you have to know there is something about you that is indefinable. It can’t be measured, can’t be put on paper, and can’t be explained. Other people won’t be able to figure it out. All they know is that you have it. There is something about you they like, something that causes you to succeed. That’s the gracious hand of God.

Today, let this truth sink down deeply into your heart. Don’t be discouraged by what you can see; be encouraged by what you can’t see! Put your shoulders back and go out with faith and confidence knowing that His gracious hand is upon you!

A Prayer for Today

