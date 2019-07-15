The Emerald and Semi Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia has thanked President Edgar Lungu for dropping Lusaka Central PF Member of Parliament Margaret Mwanakatwe as Finance Minister replacing her with Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor Dr. Bwalya Ngandu.
The dropping of Mrs. Mwanakatwe is a clear show that President Lungu means well for this country because he makes decisions in the best interest of the nation.
Association President Victor Kalesha said Mrs. Mwanakatwe had failed in some areas in diligently performing effectively in her position at the Ministry of Finance.
Mr. Kalesha has since congratulated Dr. Ngandu for his appointment as the new Finance Minister and describing it as a well deserved appointment.
He has advised Dr. Ngandu to immediately address the issue raised by key stakeholders on the issue of taxes by meeting stakeholders and listen to their grievances.
Mr. Kalesha said there is need to take keen interest immediately on the cry from gemstone miners of the new introduced taxes especially the export tax which is an industry killer.
“It’s important that we get to terms on a dialogue table to discuss a win win situation with government in regard to taxes stakeholders are complaining about which we feel Comrade Margaret Mwanakatwe failed to address”, he said.
He has since called for an immediate meeting with the new Minister of Finance to iron out concerns that may cripple the gemstones industry.
Mr. Kalesha reiterated that some of these taxes can make the industry un-investable and has called for the abolishment of the 15 percent export tax which seems a thorn to the mining and marketing of emeralds.
Today’s scapegoat for the group of criminals, wow!!!
You mean the emeralds dealers are criminals? Yes they are.
Bwalya Ngundu should be smart, stay away from those meetings with emeralds cartels, they just want to buy you off.
I suspect she was against further debt acquisition. Or maybe she was pushing for transparency in this government?
We all know Lungu works in darkness. Anyone that attempts to shine any light on his activities is swiftly pruned. Mutati was dealt with the same way.
The problem in government is Lungu. A totally clueless and tasteless insecure corrupt man.
And to think Lungu will be president for a third, and possibly fourth, term!!!
Can the Gods intervene please?
Or can GBM go for his throat for real this time?
But why is Ba Edgar firing only women MPs and Ministers, and worse only replacing them with men?
It could have been better to reshuffle cabinet, Margaret to as Minister of Foreign Affairs replacing domicile Malaji.
Sad that it is impossible to even “imagine” who could be Minister of Finance from those 40 ministers and 300 PF MPs, sad indeed.
To be completely honest, it is Lungu that makes all the important decisions in this government.
Cabinet ministers are just conduits, messengers if you like.
And Lungu keeps shooting his own messengers.
Even though this lady is a drunk, she does have a track record of delivery in the private sector.
As to why she got fired, no one knows. She did interfere with the 500 million USD loan Lungu wanted to procure secretly on behalf of Zesco. What else did she interfere with???
Emerald association should be crying for equipment so that all processing ,cutting etc is done in Zambia.Stop talking about reducing tax,where else do you expect govt to get money from?. Slave mentality has to end!