President Edgar Lungu has constituted a team to of Members of Parliament to be led by Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba to be part of the Konkola Copper Mines negotiating team that already comprises Government officials.

President Lungu said that he wanted transparency in the process and the team will also include unions and chambers of commerce.

Mumba will be part of a team that comprises Government, some Members of Parliament, Union and Chamber of Commerce officials.

Minority shareholder, ZCCM-IH started the legal process to divorce Vedanta Holdings through a liquidation process.

The Court has since appointed a provisional liquidator, Milingo Lungu.

This is contained in a statement issued by State House on Sunday evening when President Lungu reshuffled his Cabinet and dropped the Minister of Finance, Margaret Mwanakatwe and appointed Dr. Bwalya Ngandu in her place.

