Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Hon. Ronald Chitotela says he wants to see the National Council for Construction (NCC) decentralize their training school.

Hon. Chitotela says the NCC should establish construction schools in all the 10 provinces of the country so that a lot of people have access to the construction training being offered by the council.

He says imparting of construction knowledge in people is important as it is a lifelong skill and one way of creating employment among the people.

The Minister was speaking in his office this morning when National Council for Construction Board Chairperson ROSETA CHABALA presented the NCC 2018 annual report.

“It is important that you seriously start thinking of decentralizing your training school. If you cannot manage to establish the school in all the 10 provinces, you can start with setting up schools in 2 or 3 provinces. This will greatly help because people will not have to travel long distances to come to Lusaka to attend classes,” Hon. Chitotela said.

And Mr. Chitotela has challenged the NCC to be aggressive in carrying out its mandate. He said the NCC has a lot of power of ensuring that construction companies do not flout the rules of construction.

In response Mrs Chabala said the NCC is working hard to ensure that the 20 % sub-contracting policy is strictly adhered to by all big constructing companies.

She said current statistics show that there is a reduction in the resources allocated to foreign contractors from 90 % to 2017 to 85 % in 2018.

Mrs Chabala said that this is a clear indication that the 20% sub-contracting policy is bearing fruit.

Meanwhile Mrs Chabala says the NCC is engaging individual local contractors to consider merging so that they form big companies and compete for big contracts.

