The 4th annual Lusaka July event was successfully held at the Lusaka Polo club under the theme “21st Century Garden” on 13th July.

The glamorous event attracted many prominent figures and socialites such as Shadaya, Macky 2, Ruff Kid, Mampi ,Chef187 , Roberto and many more. The special guest was Zimbabwean socialite Pokello Nare.

The event offered a live-polo match, jazz band, orchestra and fashion showcases as entertainment. Local designers Esnoko, Nkanda Yathu and Fay Designs showcased at the event with Namibian designer Melissa Poulton and South Africa’s George Malelu as the international designers.

Pictures from the event

Photos by Mfumu Photography and Chellah Tukuta

