The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is saddened by the death of six people in a road traffic accident involving a Rosa Bus along the Ndola – Kitwe dual carriage way at a place called Maposa yesterday evening around 18:30 hours.

The RTSA wishes to convey heartfelt condolences to the families of the people that died in the road traffic accident.

Four (4) males and two (2) females died on the spot and 22 other passengers have also been admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital and Kitwe Teaching Hospital with injuries.

Preliminary investigations into the road traffic accident conducted by RTSA have established that the Mitsubishi Rosa bus, Registration No. ADE 1611 ZM, driven by Moses Susu, 27, careered off the road due to excessive speed, hit a guard rail and overturned with 26 passengers on board.

The Agency has described the road traffic accident as unfortunate adding that the RTSA will not allow the continued loss of lives amongst the travelling public and will ensure that periodical traffic law enforcement operations are intensified to curb lawlessness on roads especially among Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers.

The Agency further wishes to caution all Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers to exercise maximum caution whilst driving to avoid such preventable road traffic accidents.

Issued By:

Fredrick Mubanga Head -Public Relations

