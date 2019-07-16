The Nsakwa Yaba Kaonde has condemned the fracas between Lundas and Luvales during the delimitation exercise in Zambezi District.
National Chairperson Jonathan Tambatamba says Lundas and Luvales are one people who are coming from the same region and should find amicable ways of resolving their differences.
Dr Tambatamba says there is need for the two peoples to embrace one another and ensure that there is development in North Western Province.
He has told ZNBC News in a statement that development in the region is not for one tribe but for everyone.
And the Zambia Direct Democracy Movement -ZDDM- has also condemned the incident between the two tribes.
ZDDM Vice President Charles Kafumbo said as a North Westerner he is saddened with what happened between the Lunda and Luvales.
In an interview in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Kafumbo said it is unfortunate that an exercise which is meant to benefit the area could degenerate into violence.
President Edgar Lungu yesterday expressed alarm over the incident and challenged the two groupings to embrace one another in the spirit of one Zambia one nation.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- has since suspended submissions of the delimitation exercise in Zambezi District after confusion ensued between Lundas and Luvales.
ECZ Spokesperson Margaret Chimanse said stakeholders could not agree on demarcations of the constituency and where polling stations were going to be.
Meanwhile the Nsakwa Yaba Kaonde National Chairperson Jonathan Tambatamba said the North Western Province Expo should take place as planned from August 18th to 24th August, 2019.
Dr Tambatamba said there is no need to postpone the Expo as this may hinder the flow of investment in the province.
He said the Expo is in line with the Association’s objective of working with government to promote investment in North Western Province.
Ami nadihayami dehi!
It’s actually more of linguistic war than a tribal one and similar to the situation in Quebec, Canada. Canadian scholar Will Kymlicka covers this sort of thing in the book LANGUAGE RIGHTS AND POLITICAL THEORY. There are chapters on the POLITICS OF LANGUAGE AND THE LANGUAGE OF POLITICS. Extremely relevant to Zambia. It takes a long time to build a nation out of previously autonomous and self-governing little tribal nations by convincing them that they now belong to a bigger political unit called Zambia in which they acquire a new identity over and above the tribal identity. The behaviour of those who exercise political power is crucial. It’s not just sloganeering ONE ZAMBIA ONE NSTION.
Move in very quickly before cases of ethic cleansing begin to take shape.
Unheard of! This say and age, tribes rising a against each other in today’s Zambia?
Indeed Luvales, Lundas and Kaondes are brothers and sisters sharing that region amongst themselves.
How can mere demarcation of constituency and distribution of polling stations cause intertribal running battles?
Tukalubale na to ka Lunda are supposed to be experts at toilet cleaning. Since when did they become fighters. Stop it nd get down to your profession.
These tribes love eating beans and delele.
Anyway, the PF is to blame for this fracas. For Lungu to even comment sure…does he not have a job to do?
There is no tribalism in Zambia. We just have incompetent thieving PF leaders eager to distract citizens from their ineptness.
This is just a case of hungry people fighting for crumbs of bread, and it just so happens they are Luvale and Lunda.
Further to the above posting, David Mulford in ZAMBIA: THE POLITICS OF INDEPENDENCE 1957 TO 1964 writes that before creation of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland various Zambian tribes in rural areas lived in splendid isolation of each other unless they were neighbours as the tribal bloodbaths had been stopped by the colonial govt. In order to oppose the federation it became necessary to organise beyond tribe and it was relatively easy because of a common enemy. After defeating the common enemy, African politics needed a new enemy and that is where we are.
Very dignified fight, if you ask me. Very focussed on individuals who caused they disagreed with. If Bembas were in that fight, they have have gone for the Projector in the middle and stolen it and run away and then came back to stone the building down and steal the roofs and windows for say. That is how bembas fight in a mob
I am Bemba too.
Next time we have a fight Mr. Observer, I will steal your wife first, then come back for your daughters.
I will even steal your side chick to teach you a lesson.
@observer, you statement confirms the tribal grouping you belong to. why do you hate Bembaz so much. the fight was between your funny legs yet you still have the nerve to insult us. don’t spoil my special day and get a life Kabalwe
Where was Zambia Police Service?
Observer, you suffer from an inferiority complex. Why bring on the Ben?kk?
Are these kalubales the ones who sharpen there teeth? Be careful with them kuti bakusuma!!
There must have been a lot of biting in the fight. Aba bantu balasongola ameno.!!
@Observer hahaha..please!
The two tribes exhibited a model of behaviour typical of genocidal tribes of Rwanda.
There is nothing funny here and if anything should be cause for alarm, lelo Lunda vs Luvales, next time it will be 2 others. No need to be complacent here, efyofitampa, over seemingly non-issues