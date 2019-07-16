The Nsakwa Yaba Kaonde has condemned the fracas between Lundas and Luvales during the delimitation exercise in Zambezi District.

National Chairperson Jonathan Tambatamba says Lundas and Luvales are one people who are coming from the same region and should find amicable ways of resolving their differences.

Dr Tambatamba says there is need for the two peoples to embrace one another and ensure that there is development in North Western Province.

He has told ZNBC News in a statement that development in the region is not for one tribe but for everyone.

And the Zambia Direct Democracy Movement -ZDDM- has also condemned the incident between the two tribes.

ZDDM Vice President Charles Kafumbo said as a North Westerner he is saddened with what happened between the Lunda and Luvales.

In an interview in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Kafumbo said it is unfortunate that an exercise which is meant to benefit the area could degenerate into violence.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday expressed alarm over the incident and challenged the two groupings to embrace one another in the spirit of one Zambia one nation.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- has since suspended submissions of the delimitation exercise in Zambezi District after confusion ensued between Lundas and Luvales.

ECZ Spokesperson Margaret Chimanse said stakeholders could not agree on demarcations of the constituency and where polling stations were going to be.

Meanwhile the Nsakwa Yaba Kaonde National Chairperson Jonathan Tambatamba said the North Western Province Expo should take place as planned from August 18th to 24th August, 2019.

Dr Tambatamba said there is no need to postpone the Expo as this may hinder the flow of investment in the province.

He said the Expo is in line with the Association’s objective of working with government to promote investment in North Western Province.

