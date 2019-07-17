Green Eagles rallied to beat 2018 third placed finishers Gor Mahia 2-1 to reach the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup semifinals.

The victory over the three-time champions from Kenya, saw Eagles’ CECAFA debut run extended with their last four qualification at the competition Rwanda is hosting from July 6-21.

Gor took a second minute lead through Nicholas Kipkirui who punished Boniface Sunzu for some sloppy defending before chipping the ball over Eagles goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange.

But Gor’s lead lasted just six minute after striker Tapson Kaseba finally brought his CECAFA draught with the equalizer that he fired in the ball from the edge of the box.

The two sides went into the break tied but Eagles sealed the victory in the 68th minute through Shadreck Mulungwe just eight minutes after he had replaced the teams’ top scorer at the tournament Kennedy Musonda.

Eagles will face KCCA of Uganda in the semifinals on July 19.

KCCA beat hosts Rayon Sport 2-1 on Tuesday in their quarterfinal match.

