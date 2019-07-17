The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it is unfortunate that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has failed to recognize the positive feedback from the financial market following the appointment of new Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said in a statement issued to the media on Tuesday following the press briefing by the UPND leader, that it is a shame that the UPND leader spoke ill of Zambia’s economy when the international media had asked for his comment on the appointment of Dr. Ng’andu.

Mr. Chanda said Mr. Hichilema has no shame in describing the positive response of financial instruments such as Eurobonds after His Excellency President Edgar Lungu appointed Dr. Ng’andu as a new minister in charge of finance.

“The UPND leader shamelessly described the positive feedback from financial market as a ‘knee jerk reaction’. Already, Mr. Hichilema is looking down on the new minister,” he said.

On the formation of Anti-Drugs, Economic and Financial Crimes Agency, Mr. Chanda said the UPND leader demonstrated alarming levels of ignorance.

Mr. Chanda emphasized that this was a proposal that the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has been asking for since 2010 to rename DEC and that they made a submission concerning this issue.

He further emphasized that DEC‘s mandate extends to financial and economic crimes stressing that the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) was never established by the constitution.

Coming to the NDF resolutions, the PF Media Director accused Mr. Hichilema of playing double standards when it comes to matters of the constitution.

Mr. Chanda indicated that the UPND leader has on several occasions described Zambia’s supreme law of the land as a ‘sham’.

He said the PF Government is a listening one and that is why they want to give the peopleof Zambia what they deserve.

“On Wednesday 6th January 2019, when he featured on Hot FM’s Special Programme, Mr. Hichilema said the amended constitution was a sham and a disgrace to the Zambian people. Today 16th July, 2019, during a press briefing at his residence, he said and I quote ‘Here are some of the continued but negative attempts by the PF to mutilate our constitution, our beautiful constitution’ end of quote. Isn’t this comedy? When did the sham and disgrace of the constitution become a beautiful one” he questioned.

He maintained that the National Dialogue Forum was very independent of the Patriotic Front

