Government has awarded Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia a contract to supply 15,000 metric tonnes of basal dressing fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Program for 2019/2020 farming season.

William Mwale, the Company Chief Executive Officer disclosed the development when Kafue Member of Parliament Miriam Chonya visited him at his Officer.

Mr. Mwale also revealed that NCZ now has a full Board which is chaired by Zambia State Insurance Corporation Life Managing Director Christabel Banda.

He however revealed that the plant is currently shut down due to some maintenance works in readiness for commencement of production of the FISP tonnage.

Mr. Mwale said the company is also facing huge challenge of paying off retirement packages and NAPSA contributions.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Chonya asked Mr. Mwale if the NCZ management has effected the new Labour Act in relation to actualization.

Mrs. Chonya said she is looking forward to working closely with the new NCZ management.

