An 86-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 66-year-old wife by pushing her in a fire following a marital dispute.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga confirmed the incident to ZANIS which happened on July 14th, 2019.

Mr. Katanga identified the suspect as Point Chewe of Muteteshi area in chief Mukonchi’s chiefdom and the deceased as Theresa Kampamba of the same area.

Chewe is alleged to have pushed the deceased into an inferno after he set their matrimonial house on fire around 18:00 hours.

He said the deceased sustained serious burns and was pronounced dead at Kapiri Mposhi district hospital where she was rushed after the incident.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, 15th July while attending the funeral procession of his deceased wife.

ZNBC

[Read 167 times, 167 reads today]