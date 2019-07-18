The Anti- Corruption Commission has confirmed seizing 56 units of flats belonging to a Ministry of Finance official alleged to be proceeds of crime.

“We wish to state that the Commission has been investigating allegations of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime against a Ministry of Finance official in Lusaka,” ACC Spokesman Timothy Moono said.

Mr Moono said investigations established that 48 flats were acquired by the suspect in Chalala area, off Shantumbu road, Lusaka.

“Of the 48 units, 30 (Thirty) are complete and 18 (Eighteen) are incomplete. In addition 13 bare plots were also seized.”

Mr Moono said the properties have since been forfeited to the State pursuant to the Anti- Corruption Commission (Disposal of Recovered Property) Regulations.

