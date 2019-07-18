The Anti- Corruption Commission has confirmed seizing 56 units of flats belonging to a Ministry of Finance official alleged to be proceeds of crime.
“We wish to state that the Commission has been investigating allegations of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime against a Ministry of Finance official in Lusaka,” ACC Spokesman Timothy Moono said.
Mr Moono said investigations established that 48 flats were acquired by the suspect in Chalala area, off Shantumbu road, Lusaka.
“Of the 48 units, 30 (Thirty) are complete and 18 (Eighteen) are incomplete. In addition 13 bare plots were also seized.”
Mr Moono said the properties have since been forfeited to the State pursuant to the Anti- Corruption Commission (Disposal of Recovered Property) Regulations.
Kekekekekekekekekekekekekeke
It is daily theft….. but why the money laundering is only caught up after “flats” are built?
Good question Nostradamus. Bloggers should also be having a conversation with one another. This is a sign of broken dwn systems. Even people who supervise him aren’t embarrassed by this.
Under whose watch did this clown steal so much? Which ever Minister, PS, Directors and others must be thoroughly investigated and if found wanting, be electrocuted, oh, sorry prosecuted!
The only problem i have under this “State pursuant to the Anti- Corruption Commission (Disposal of Recovered Property) Regulations.” no one tells us how much money is recovered from this and who buys this property…there is no advert about the next auction of ACC property. This is just shared at give away prices by the same corrupt ministers…it reminds me of the Newsted Zimba days when he was Home Affairs Minister and all the confiscated DEC posh BMWs used to end up as his sons’ vehicles.
ACC should also claim rentals he got before seizure of the properties. He wasn’t entitled to them either.
The FIC report is actually not a useless report as purported by Lusambo
The only problem is they are selectively picking which cases to follow up…only small fish will be caught..an accountant is busy getting rich in the Finance Ministry alone, where are the big fish?
why are they protecting the identity of the scumbag? official my a ss
expose the thief, why are you exposing the proceedings of the crime and not the criminal?
if the case is under investigation then don’t seize them flats, the fact that they’ve done that means that the investigations are done, so why hide the identity of the person(s) behind?
When we say corruption under Lazy Lungu’s administration has grown out of control…this is what we mean and the sad part about this case is Chitotela’s proxy construction company is mentioned and linked.
And someone is singing everyday that Zambia is a christian morally upright country when they can not even afford to build one a pit latrine…just imagine those who are smart enough to launder their money and build abroad what they have!!
Such property must not just be “forfeited” to the state. People must know exactly which arm of government is beneficiary. If it’s Correctional Services, let the public know at some point. During the Mark Chona Anticorruption Task Force under the LPM, most recovered properties were plundered TWICE.. such irony! In fact, properties like flats should go to Hostels Board or NHA although given chance NHA will likely vapourise such assets due in part to its huge outstanding debt to employees, contractors and suppliers!
They must know which ACC account its linked to like they do in the US and that account must be audited by AG office and overseen by Parliament. This property should only be sold at a Public auction not shared among Security Wing chiefs and funds raised pumped back into fighting corruption.
Wanyeka munzi! What next?