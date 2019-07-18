Veteran striker James Chamanga is itching to taste continental football and wants to inspire Red Arrows to 2020/2021 CAF Champions League qualification before he retires.

Chamanga has extended his stay with Arrows for another season since joining them in the 2019 transitional campaign following a twelve year stint overseas after leaving National Assembly in 2006.

The 39-year-old striker made an impressive return to the FAZ Super Division in April scoring three goals and played a key role in helping Arrows finish third on goal difference in Pool A to see them fail to secure a top two continental qualification spot.

“For me it is simple, we have to continue where we left off last season we finished third but didn’t score so many goals. So our target is to continue where we left off so we can qualify for the Champions League,” Chamanga said.

“For me, it is the only priority that I have this season. But if we don’t qualify.

“I may have to think otherwise about playing football because I have played football for a long time in Africa but I have never played Champions League football in Africa.

“That is my main target, to score so many goals and qualify for Champions League.”

The 2004 champions have not played continental football since 2012 they made a preliminary round exit in the CAF Confederation Cup.

