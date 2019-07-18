FAZ has paid tribute to Football Houses’ late former general secretary Brigadier General John Musonda.

General Musonda, 69 died on Wednesday evening in a road traffic accident in Lusaka.

The general was FAZ general’s secretary from 2004 to 2007.

“We are saddened by the demise of General Musonda whose service to football is a matter of public record. He served the game in various capacities including being General Secretary and Technical Committee chairperson,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“It is our prayer that the family may be consoled in this time of sorrow.”

[Read 210 times, 210 reads today]