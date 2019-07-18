Government, through the treasury has released K5million for part completion of remaining works on the Chongwe Water Supply Improvement Project, in Chongwe District.

The Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, through the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company is implementing the K28 Million project as a long term intervention to the water challenges in the district.

The Contractor, Zambezi Drilling Exploration Limited has since re-mobilised to complete the remaining 15 per cent of the works. This involves the construction of 8 kilometers pipeline from Margaret Mwachiyeya to Chongwe Town.

The project involves the development of a wellfield with 4 boreholes, construction of a 400 cubic meters ground reservoir, construction of a booster station and laying of a transmission pipeline. It is envisaged that the Chongwe Water Supply Improvement Project will, in the mid to long term period address the water supply challenges that have been experienced in the recent past.

This is contained in a statement issued by Amos Zulu Public Relations Officer Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection.

