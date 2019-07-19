Midfielder’s Kelvin Mubanga and Larry Bwalya have made the final cut of Chipolopolo’s 20-member team for next week’s 2020 CHAN second round qualifier against Botswana.

Mubanga, of Nkana, and Bwalya from Power Dynamos, were both late call-ups during Chipolopolo’s second week of training camp that ended today in Lusaka.

Bwalya, who was part of the 2018 CHAN team in Morocco where Zambia reached the quarterfinals, returns to Chipolopolo action for the first time since the 2018 COSAFA Cup thirteen months ago in Polokwane.

Mubanga on the other hand is set for his competitive CHAN debut.

Also making the team is Zesco United defender Simon Silwimba.

Silwimba, together with Bwalya and Mubanga, were not part of the core of CHAN team that also won the 2019 COSAFA Cup in South Africa in June.

Zambia beat Botswana 1-0 in that final on June 8 in Durban.

Scorer of the winning goal in that COSAFA Cup final, striker Tapson Kaswba, including his Green Eagles club-mate and goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange, who are currently both away in Rwanda at the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup, have also been included in the team.

Interim Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi is also away at the CECAFA Cup from July 6-21 with his team Eagles but left the reins in CHAN camp with his assistant Mumamba Numba.

And the team regroups this Sunday in Lusaka before departing for Botswana in mid-week ahead of the July 26 first leg date against The Zebras in Francistown.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo will host Botswana on August 3 in the final leg to decide who goes through to the final round in September and October where they will face Angola or eSwatini for a place at next January’s finals in Cameroon.

CHAN TEAM

GOALKEEPERS:Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS:Clement Mwape Mulashi, Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri (all Zesco United), Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)

MIDFIELDERS:Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Larry Bwalya, Benson Sakala (both Power Dynamos), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)

STRIKERS:Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes)

