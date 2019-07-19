Police statement on the collapse of part of the wall at Woodlands Stadium

“The information at hand is that a construction company called Liege Africa contracted three people who are now victims to demolish the old walls where they intend to build Hungry Lion outlet, in the process the part of it collapsed injuring the three and one of them by the names of Codrine Shimayoba was pronounced dead on arrival at UTH. The other two identified as Acron Moonga and Enoch Sakala are at Chilenje level receiving treatment.”

Issued by Mrs Esther Mwaata Katongo,

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson.

[Read 770 times, 770 reads today]