Police statement on the collapse of part of the wall at Woodlands Stadium
“The information at hand is that a construction company called Liege Africa contracted three people who are now victims to demolish the old walls where they intend to build Hungry Lion outlet, in the process the part of it collapsed injuring the three and one of them by the names of Codrine Shimayoba was pronounced dead on arrival at UTH. The other two identified as Acron Moonga and Enoch Sakala are at Chilenje level receiving treatment.”
Issued by Mrs Esther Mwaata Katongo,
Zambia Police Service Spokesperson.
So the contractor was trying to save money by engaging cheap labour. He should be arrested for negligence and the victim’s families compensated. NCC should also impose stiff penalties for such gross misconduct.
They will never be charged for negligence as they will simply bribe their way out…its clear just looking at where the wall collapsed and where that vehicle is parked that Health and Safety was thrown out of the window.
You subcontract in order to empower small companies and reduce your workload.
Lieg is big company with heavy machinery. It could easily do that job.
This was an accident and blame game is not right thing
Rest in peace guys.
